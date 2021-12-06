ATHENS — Concord University announced plans Friday for the 23rd Fall Commencement and its three ceremonies over a two-day period.
Candidates for graduation will be honored during three ceremonies on two days, university officials said. This format is being utilized to provide students with an opportunity to participate in an in-person ceremony while practicing social distancing and following federal and state pandemic guidelines.
Master’s degree candidates will be honored on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. Candidates for undergraduate degrees will be recognized on Saturday, Dec. 11 during ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The ceremonies will be held in the Main Gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center.
Christopher Adam Billings of Princeton is valedictorian of the Fall 2021 class, university officials said. He will receive a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude. His major is business administration with a concentration in marketing and his minor is entrepreneurship.
The public has been asked to note that all commencement ceremonies are private and tickets are required for admission. Currently, face masks or face coverings are required for all individuals while in university facilities, regardless of vaccination status, university officials said in the announcement.
All ceremonies will be being livestreamed. To view the livestream of the ceremonies, log on to Concord’s website the day of the event at https://www.concord.edu, then click on the Commencement graphic on the main page.
Candidates for graduation will participate in a ceremony based upon their degree. The schedule for the Fall 2021 Commencement is as follows:
Friday, Dec. 10: Master’s Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and will include the following: Master of Arts in Teaching; Master of Education; Master of Arts in Health Promotion; and Master of Social Work.
Saturday, Dec. 11 Undergraduate Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. and will include the following: Department of Business; Department of Fine Arts and Communication; Department of Social Sciences; and Department of Social Work and Sociology.
Ceremonies on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. will include Department of Biology; Department of Education; Department of Health Sciences; Department of Humanities; Department of Mathematics and Computer Science; Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences; Interdisciplinary Studies; and Regents Bachelor of Arts.
Several campus groups will be offering mementos to graduates and their guests at the ceremonies. The cheerleaders will be selling flowers and bottled water.
The Concord University Foundation will be selling an art piece featuring Marsh Hall and the Marsh Memorial Carillon. The 11 inch by 14-inch sketch and watercolor painting is by Jacks Avenue and sells for $30. Proceeds will benefit Concord’s Annual Fund.
The ceremonies are being recorded. Orders will be taken at commencement for commemorative jump drives and DVDs of the recording at a cost of $20 each. These will be mailed at a later date. Recordings may also be purchased online at: https://epay.wvsto.com/processePay/default.aspx?GUID=7E7CD176-F0B7-40D9-8FF9-CB6480931992
For additional information about Concord University’s Fall 2021 Commencement, please click here: https://www.concord.edu/Academics/Graduation.aspx
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
