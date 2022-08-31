ATHENS — The Concord University football team begins its season Saturday afternoon by renewing an out-of-conference rivalry that’s been dormant for 41 years, playing the Wasps of Emory & Henry College.
The Mountain Lions captured consecutive wins to end last fall’s campaign, and head coach Dave Walker said he senses “a lot of momentum” as a result.
“I think it carried over into the off-season, into the spring, and going through spring practices,” Walker said Wednesday. “I think the guys just built upon that. They’re looking forward to getting the season underway, and see what happens.”
“A lot of hard work is going in, a lot of hours,” the coach said at a press conference in Athens.
Their first test will come in Emory, Va., 91 miles from the Concord campus.
The Wasps and the Mountain Lions have played 31 times, with Emory & Henry holding a 20-10-1 all-time advantage. In their last game, Concord took a 48-0 win in 1981.
The Wasps are moving up in classification to NCAA Division II, the same level as Concord. On July 1, the private school officially became a member of the South Atlantic Conference.
Walker said about scheduling a game with Emory & Henry, “It’s funny, how it came about. … Their defensive coordinator, Tommy Buzzo, called me up.”
As students, Walker and Buzzo were football teammates at Glenville State College for a season. Buzzo, a native of Bluefield, ultimately enrolled at Concord, from which he graduated in 1993. The two kept in touch throughout their successful careers as high school head football coaches.
During Buzzo’s phone call, Walker thought about the potential matchup of their collegiate programs. He recalled on Wednesday, “It’s close. Both programs, I think, are very similar. So I thought it just made sense for us to play.”
A revamped Concord offense will face off against Buzzo’s defense on Saturday. Kris Copeland again starts at receiver, after splitting time as a running back last year. Dynamic wideout Jarod Bowie returns from an injury that halted his 2021 campaign early.
One constant is all-conference quarterback Jack Mangel, who set a single-season Concord record with 251 completions last fall. The Georgian threw for 2,846 yards, second most in the conference last year, and 18 touchdowns.
“He understands the system, and he’s very accurate, and he has an understanding of what he needs to do,” Walker said, adding that in practice, “He’s been very consistent; he’s looked really good.”
To relieve pressure on the passing game, the Mountain Lions must establish a run threat. They’ve brought in reinforcements to do just that.
“We feel like we have four guys that can carry the ball for us, and they’re all bringing a different skill set to the table,” Walker said.
Two of them are transfers from Tusculum, Thurlow Wilkins and Gerard Hearst. Kevon Young-Warren returns, and Copeland remains a speed-back option. He averaged six yards per carry in 2021 and finished with 578 yards, fifth highest in the conference.
Josh Ramos has moved to center and Davis Roberson is settled in at right guard. A big man to watch on the offensive line is newcomer Kelechi Okoro at right tackle.
The leading tackler for the Wasps last year, linebacker Brent Butler, is a former Concord tight end.
The Mountain Lions have brought in new faces to provide more defensive depth.
“Our defensive front last year, our first three or four guys, I thought, were good, but we just didn’t have anything after that,” Walker said.
“So we had to go out and get some guys who could create some depth for us.”
In the secondary, he said, “We’ve got a mix of some transfers and some young guys. … Right now, we’ve got a couple of older guys, a couple of transfer guys who are playing who have done a really good job. So we’re excited to see what they do on Saturday afternoons.”
A bright spot in the secondary is John Merica, a scholastic star at Bridgeport who was ineligible last season after transferring to Concord from West Virginia Wesleyan.
Walker said, “He’s an academic all-American kid, so he’s really smart. He’s a really good player, and he’s just a good person. We’re lucky to have him in our program.”
Defensive back Rashon Lusane and linebacker Ty Maust rank fourth and fifth in the Mountain East Conference among returning tacklers. Lusane was in on 68 stops and Maust had 62 tackles in 2021.
Walker said that on offense, the Wasps have “a lot of experience coming back. A big offensive line, they’ve got some really good running backs — big backs — and a returning quarterback as well.
“Our defense is really going to have their hands full. It’s going to be a big challenge for them.”
Summing up the team’s prospects, the coach added, “I feel like last year, we weren’t near where we needed to be, but we were successful at times.
“We’ve got to go out with that same type of attitude of going out and playing like you’re down (on the scoreboard) and just continue to work hard and try to make plays — and overcome adversity.”
“Athletically, I think we’re fine. We’ve just got to be able to take care of it between our ears, and on the field.”
