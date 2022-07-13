ATHENS — Concord University head men’s basketball coach Todd May has released the signing of Akot Aguer which fills out the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Aguer, who hails from Aweil in South Sudan, last played at Mississippi Valley State, where he appeared in 22 games with two starts. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 44 percent from the field and averaged 2.3 rebounds per game.
Aguer has familiarity with the Mountain State before he arrives on campus. Prior to beginning his collegiate career, he played at Huntington Prep in Huntington.
“Akot Aguer is a long and athletic big man with a high motor,” May said.
“He uses that length and athleticism to be a very good defender and rebounder. Most importantly, he fits our culture and we are excited to add him to our program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.