ATHENS — Concord University head men’s basketball coach Todd May has announced the signing of Georges Archer for the class of 2023.
Archer, a 6-foot-5 guard who played his high school basketball at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Va., spent this past winter playing at Combine Academy based out of Lincolnton, North Carolina.
At Combine Archer averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, 78 percent at the foul line and 36 percent from three-point distance. Archer was named All-Elite Prep League Honorable Mention for his play in his one year of post graduate work.
“Georges Archer is a strong athletic, skilled wing who can score it at all three levels and defends at a high level,” May said. “Most importantly he fits our culture and we are excited to add him to our program.”
As a senior at Princess Anne, Archer averaged 23 points per game and was named all-region. and during his junior season, Archer poured in 19.5 points per game.
Archer is the first commitment for the Mountain Lions in the class of 2023.
