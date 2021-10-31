ATHENS — Concord University recently announced dates for advising and course selection for the Spring 2022 semester. The spring semester begins on Monday, Jan. 10.
Classes are available on the Athens campus, in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center and on-line. Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available.
Advising for early course selection for Concord University’s Spring 2022 Semester is currently underway and will run through Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 for currently enrolled students.
Advisees (currently enrolled students) should email their advisors between now and Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 to get a spring schedule created and their registration PIN number to register on-line. Early registration and course selection for the Spring 2022 Semester for currently enrolled students will officially begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 and continue through Friday, Oct. 29.
Online registration for Spring 2022 for all currently enrolled undergraduate students will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Any new transfer, re-admit, non-degree seeking student, or new freshman student interested in attending Concord during the spring semester should call 304-384-6031 or email tabora@concord.edu now for instructions on obtaining a class schedule.
Students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply.
Spring Orientation for new students will be held virtually on Jan. 5 and in-person on Jan. 7. Once students are admitted, and pay their enrollment deposit, they will be given instructions on how to sign up and prepare for orientation.
Any Veteran/Veteran dependent student attending Concord University should contact the Veteran Affairs School Certifying Official (SCO), Lucinda Gonderman, at 1-304-384-5323 or lgonderman@concord.edu.
Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey by emailing teresafrey@concord.edu.
Education graduate students interested in registering for classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu; Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu; and Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu. Current MBA students should contact the MBA Program Coordinator.
If a student has questions about financial aid for the spring semester, they should contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069 or email financialaid@concord.edu.
All financial obligations to Concord must be met by the first day of the enrolled semester.
Payment information may be found at: https://concord.edu/studentaccounts.
