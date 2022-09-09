ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team has announced two Division I exhibitions for this upcoming season.
The Mountain Lions will travel to take on a pair of Mid-American Conference schools in December. Concord will play at Kent State December 18 before heading back to Ohio to face Akron December 30.
Akron and Kent State were the two schools that played for the MAC Championship last season with Akron advancing to the NCAA Tournament before falling to UCLA in the first round.
Concord previously played both schools in exhibitions during the 2019-20 season.
Senior guard Ethan Heller scored a team-best 14 points at Kent State, and is the only current player to have faced either school.
Mountain Lions assistant coach Trent Howard is a two-time graduate of Akron with his undergraduate degree in 2016, and his master’s in 2019.
