ATHENS — With the Mountain East Conference tournaments coming up next week, the respective Concord basketball head coaches focused on this week’s remaining regular season games — all to be played at the Carter Center in Athens — during Tuesday’s regular press briefing.
Wednesday’s matchups with West Virginia State will be the “Pretty In Pink” fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. Saturday’s games with Glenville State will serve as Senior Day.
Concord women’s head basketball coach Tesla Southcott said both opponents will pose important tests for her team.
“[Against West Virginia State] ... we hadn’t played them in a while, so I have to remind my team. Against Glenville State, we played them more recently so they are more familiar. [Both teams] run five in and five out and are good shooting and rebounding teams. We have to made sure we get rebounds,” she said.
Looking forward to Senior Day on Saturday, she commented on the team’s graduating seniors.
“Maggie Guynn and Lauren Avery have been great on- and off-court leaders. Emilee Beggs, who is graduating with a communications degree, has helped us on the court and behind the scenes. Ale Sydnor has been ... loyal to the program,” Southcott said.
The home crowd at the Carter Center is expected to provide advantages for both the women’s and men’s programs.
“We’re looking to get a boost from our home crowd this week and to play well. We’ve won three of our last four games and we’re looking to go into the tournament at least playing well,” Southcott said.
Men’s assistant coach Trent Howard — filling in for head coach Todd May — opened by saying that the men’s team had a lot of contributors in their win against West Virginia Wesleyan and faltered after a strong start against Davis & Elkins.
“Against West Virginia State and Glenville, we have to play better defense and rebound better,” Howard said, adding, “[In particular], we have to play good on-the-ball and ball screen defense and pressure them.”
Howard was also mindful of the squad’s outgoing seniors.
“Ethan Heller has started at point guard since he was a freshman. He has gone from a quiet leader to our main floor leader. Daniel Lual Rahama has been our top inside contributor. Davion Moore has been a mainstay rebounder, while Jaguar Jackson, Javion Laidler and Colton Fix all contributed to the program,” he said.
The women’s games on Wednesday night will start at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game set to follow at 7:30 p.m. starts. On Saturday, the women tip off at 2 p.m. with the men set to follow at 4 p.m.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
