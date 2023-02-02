ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team clamped down on Frostburg State in an 81-60 win Wednesday night inside the Carter Center in a Mountain East Conference game.
After a slow start offensively, CU (11-9, 8-7 MEC) was able to find its rhythm in the middle part of the first half.
Trailing 13-7 six minutes in, Concord went on a 10-2 run that was capped by an offensive stick back from senior guard Jaguar Jackson at the 10:41 mark. Senior forward Jevon Laidler also added two three-pointers during the stretch.
Holding onto a 23-21 lead with 7:23 remaining, Concord finished the half on a 17-7 spurt to take a 40-28 advantage into halftime.
The Bobcats (6-15, 2-13 MEC) hung around for the first six minutes of the second half as the Mountain Lions maintained a 48-38 lead with 13:40 remaining. However, a 9-0 run over the next 2:17 of the game allowed Concord to open its largest lead of the game—at the time—57-38, at the 11:23 mark.
The closest Frostburg State got was 16 in remaining 11 minutes of the game. CU pushed its lead to as many as 23 points, 73-50, after a Jackson triple at the 4:11 mark of the second half.
Though Concord shot just 43.3 percent for the game, the Mountain Lions limited FSU to 31 percent shooting. Frostburg State was 13-of-34 at the foul line while Concord hit on 71.9 percent (23-for-32) at charity stripe.
The 60 points by Frostburg State matched a season-low in points allowed by Concord.
Junior guard JJ Harper led the Mountain Lions in scoring with 15 points. Senior guard Ethan Heller put together a strong line of 13 points and five assists. He was 5-for-7 from the floor and 3-of-3 from three-point distance. Graduate guard Lual Daniel Rahama just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Laidler scored all eight of his points in the first half. Fifth-year senior forward Da’Vion Moore matched Laidler in the scoring column.
Freshman forward Rene Diop went for seven points and six rebounds while recording four blocks — all in the second half.
Concord takes on Fairmont State 4 p.m. Saturday on the road.
