BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State men’s basketball team got after Concord in Monday’s local rivals clash at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Somehow, the Mountain Lions got past it.
Two free throws by fifth-year senior guard Matt Weir with six seconds left sealed a 89-88 win at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
The Big Blue defense forced the Concord into 34 total turnovers, led by Kesean Robinson’s 10 steals. The Mountain Lions managed to weather that onslaught by shooting 52.2 percent (35-of-67), and outrebounding BSC 62-30.
The 62 boards set a single-game program record, previously set at 61 against Bluefield State in December 2016. It’s also tied for the fourth most rebounds in a Division II game this season.
The Mountain Lions (11-13) led for over 36 minutes, but had to withstand a late charge from the Big Blue (6-12).
Concord led by 11 points, 80-69, with 5:14 remaining after junior forward Jevon Laidler buried a left corner three-pointer to push Concord up double digits.
The Mountain Lions held off the Big Blue over the next four minutes until Bluefield State scored five straight points over a 41-second span to take an 88-87 lead with 59 seconds remaining.
After empty possessions by both teams followed, Concord turned to Weir who drove down the left side of the paint and was fouled with six ticks left on the clock. He sank both free throws, part of a 10-of-14 showing at the foul line.
On the ensuing Bluefield State possession, Laidler blocked away a layup as the buzzer sounded as Concord hung on for the single-point win.
Senior forward Da’Vion Moore tied his career best with 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting as he slammed down three dunks in the first half. Moore added 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
Rahama just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Paced by 10 points at the foul line, Weir netted 12 points to go with five assists. Sophomore guard Jordan Wooden recorded his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Laidler posted 12 points off the bench.
Jordan Hinds led the Big Blue with 17 points while Marquez Cooper and Khamaury McMillan scored 16 points apiece. Hirotaka Ohashi added nine points and Robinson added eight.
Concord travels to West Virginia Wesleyan 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a Mountain East Conference contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.