ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team faltered against West Virginia State in a 90-85 loss Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference clash at the Carter Center.
West Virginia State (19-8, 13-8 MEC) jumped out to a 19-9 lead after five minutes.
However, CU (14-13, 10-11 MEC) was not phased by the Yellow Jackets as it outscored WVSU 25-15 over the next 10 minutes to tie the game, 34-34, on a layup from sophomore forward Amare Smith with 4:15 remaining in the first half.
The game went back-and-fourth before Concord scored five straight points to lead 43-41 with under a minute left to go. However, West Virginia State owned a 44-43 edge at the break.
The Mountain Lions were able to put together an early-second half blitz as it opened the half on a 19-4 run that was capped by two foul shots from senior guard Ethan Heller at the 13:23 mark. Five different players contributed during the run.
Holding the 14-point lead, CU watched the Yellow Jackets go on a run as they took a 70-64 lead. Concord battled back as a three-point play from junior guard JJ Harper cut the deficit to 72-69. and a three-pointer from Heller got Concord to within 78-76 with 2:56 remaining.
However, the Maroon and Gray was unable to complete the late rally, falling by five.
Harper led five players in double figures with 19 points. Senior forward Jevon Laidler continued his solid run of games with 18 points and nine rebounds. Smith contributed 17 points. Heller went for 15 points, and freshman forward Ayden Ince had a career-best 10 points to go with seven boards.
The Mountain Lions shot 47.2 percent from the floor and had a 40-37 rebounding edge.
CU hosts Glenville State on Saturday at the Carter Center.
