ATHENS — Next week, the sesquicentennial observance of Concord University comes to an end in style with Homecoming Week activities.
CU Public Relations Manager Lyndsey Byars said, “We invite you to join our ‘150 Years of Concord ‘ celebration as we wrap it up with Homecoming activities.”
The weekend’s events start with the traditional Homecoming Parade down Vermillion Street Thursday at 6 p.m. The parade will be followed by the bonfire in the valley below the Beasley Student Center.
At 7:30 p.m., the Sophisticated Hound in Princeton will host the Campus Brewtiful Launch Party. You must RSVP to participate.
Friday will feature the Concord Athletic Department Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. at Pipestem State Park.
Ón campus, voting for the Homecoming King and Queen will be conducted by students.
From 5-7 p.m. at the President’s House will be CU After Hours with éntertainment by Noah Spencer. RSVP is required.
Saturday will be highlighted by the Concord vs. Fairmont State University football game at Callaghan Stadium at 1 p.m.
At halftime, the Homecoming Court will be announced culminating with the crowning of the King and Queen.
At 10 a.m., thé Keg + Eggs program will be held at Úniversity Point. RSVP is required.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
