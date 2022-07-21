ATHENS — Concord University head football coach Dave Walker has announced the addition of Hunter Harris as the team’s offensive line coach.
Harris comes from Division I Murray State where he spent three seasons on the Racers’ staff. He takes over for Derek Dressler who left for Division I Jacksonville State in Alabama.
The Fancy Farm, Kentucky native was the assistant offensive line coach at Murray State where he helped the Racers average nearly 350 yards of offense last fall, including 185 yards per game on the ground. Under Harris’ guidance, MSU only surrendered 18 sacks over 11 games in 2022.
Before moving over to the offensive side of the ball, Harris helped coach the linebackers at Murray State during the 2019 season.
He is a two-time graduate of Murray State as he earned his undergraduate degree in 2019 before obtaining his master’s in agricultural economics in 2020.
Harris’ boss at Murray State, head coach Dean Hood, has prior experience coaching in the Mountain East Conference as he made stops at Fairmont State (1987-88) and Glenville State (1990-93).
Harris and his offensive linemen take the field September 3 when Concord opens the season at Emory & Henry at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.