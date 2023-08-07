ATHENS — Concord University head football Brian Ferguson has rounded out his coaching staff for the 2023 season with the hiring of Nathan Lease and Josh Ramos as graduate assistants.
Lease, a five-year starter on the defensive line for the Mountain Lions, will assume a coaching role at the same position. Over his career, the Kings Mountain, North Carolina native appeared in 40 games for the Mountain Lions, racking 125 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
His best season came in 2019 as a sophomore when he had 35 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. Lease forced three fumbles in his career and recovered three fumbles.
Ramos, a native of Fontana, California, started 22 consecutive games along the Concord offensive line during the 2021 and 2022 season after transferring in from Chaffey College.
Ramos was CU’s starting center for the 2022 season as he helped the Concord offense average 485 yards per game. Ramos also spent time at left tackle during his time in the Maroon and Gray.
Both new coaches will study in Concord’s master’s programs.
