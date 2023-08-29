ATHENS — The Concord University football program has announced that Saturday’s home opener versus Emory & Henry will be a White Out.
All fans are encouraged to wear white in support of the Mountain Lions as they open up the 2023 season against the Wasps at 1 p.m. Saturday at Callaghan Stadium. It will be the first time that CU opens up a season at home since 2017.
Additionally, Saturday’s White Out will be the first for the program since 2018 when Concord opposed Charleston at Callaghan Stadium.
Gates for the game will open at 11:30 a.m. If you’re unable to attend the game, be sure to check out the game at mountaineast.tv/concord.
