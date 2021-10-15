ATHENS — In their best performance to date, especially defensively, the Concord University Mountain Lions defeated the West Liberty Hilltoppers 20-16 Saturday at Callaghan Stadium.
The game went without scoring until the 2:57 mark in the first quarter when WL went up 7-0 as Jack Allison connected with Jesse Collins on a seven-yard touchdown to wrap up a nine-play, 61-yard drive.
With 11:19 left in the first half, Owen Rozanc wrapped up a short Hilltopper drive with a 36-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
Concord (2-3, 2-3) got on the board as Jack Mangel connected with Tywan Pearce on a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-6 WL with 3:23 left in the half.
Six seconds later, the rain which came down through most of the game had an effect on scoring as a Hilltoppers snap on their one-yard line eluded Allison and rolled out of the end zone for a safety, making the score 10-8.
CU’s Kris Copeland, who set up the first Concord touchdown with a 33-yard broken field run, scored on a five-yard run with 5:40 left in the third quarter to make the score 15-10 Concord.
West Liberty (3-3, 3-2) made the score 16-15 as Allison plunged in for a one-yard touchdown with 14:39 left in the game.
The point after attempt was blocked by CU defensive back Elijah Moore and returned 85 yards by defensive back T.J. Stokes for the go-ahead safety, 17-15.
With 6:48 left in the game, Giovanni Christiano hit a 22-yard field goal for the final scoring in the game.
The Mountain Lions made two defensive stops late in the game including Darryl Nesmith’s knockdown of a last-ditch Allison pass to clinch the win.
Concord was paced by Mangel who went 21-35 for 195 yards and a touchdown, Copeland who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown and Pearce who had his 100-yard games streak snapped but caught six passes for 70 yards and a score, his eighth.
On defense, 13 players had at least three tackles with Tylen Fowler leading with seven in limiting the Hilltoppers to 189 yards in total offense. Ty Faust and Nesmith each knocked down two passes.
West Liberty saw Allison pass for 156 yards with a touchdown. Tyler Moler rushed for 45 yards and Collins had 37 yards receiving.
Earlier in the day, Concord inducted Dr. Evan Muscari, Amber Showalter Sabbatini, Devin Smith, DeWayne Smith and Mike Spradling into its Athletic Hall of Fame.
Concord heads to Charleston Saturday, game time is noon.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.