PHILIPPI — The Concord University baseball team picked up a sweep of Alderson Broaddus, 13-4 and 15-4, Monday afternoon at Jack Funk Field in Mountain East Conference action.
The Mountain Lions improve to 11-12 overall and are 7-1 in the MEC. Alderson Broaddus drops to 8-14 overall and 2-6 versus conference foes.
Facing an early 4-1 deficit, Concord scored the final 12 runs of the opener to pick up the first of its two victories comfortably.
Concord overtook the Battlers in the fourth inning with four runs which was the start of four consecutive innings scoring multiple runs. Three of the four batters reached after a walk to junior infielder Michael Dupont loaded the bases. Senior catcher Hunter Steel promptly unloaded them with a two-run double down the left field line. An error at third base on the next ball put in play allowed Dupont to score. and graduate outfielder Josh Adkins capped the rally with an RBI single to left field.
Back-to-back hits with one out in the fifth set the stage for junior infielder Daniel Layne to notch a two-RBI single. The Mountain Lions tacked on three runs in the sixth, including RBI doubles from sophomore infielder Brendan Brady and graduate outfielder Kyle Keenan, growing the lead to 10-4.
Junior infielder Zack Saryeldin added his own RBI double in the seventh, and two came in on Adkins’ base hit during the next at-bat.
Concord pounded out 15 hits in game one. Sophomore utility MJ Hunter came off the bench to go 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Saryeldin was 3-for-5 with two RBI.
In all five different players had two RBI, including Adkins and Keenan in the second and third spot in the order.
Junior pitcher Eddie Blake (3-3) tossed 6.1 innings as he gave up one run on five hits while recording five strikeouts.
In the second game the offense picked up where it left off, with a seven-run third inning breaking open the nightcap.
Leading 1-0 in the third, the Mountain Lions loaded the bases with one out for Layne to collect a two-run double. Hunter followed with his own two-RBI double to push Layne and junior outfielder D.J. Christian Jr. across the plate. After AB got the second out of the inning, Saryeldin unloaded his first of two home runs in the game.
Hunter and Saryeldin were in the middle of a four-run fourth inning. Hunter hit another two-run double before Saryeldin launched his second two-run homer two batters later to bring in Hunter expanding the advantage to 12-0.
The run support was more than enough for the trio of Brady, Hunter and Keenan on the mound. Hunter started the game by tossing three scoreless innings as he surrendered two hits and struck out two. Brady (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings before the Battlers plated two runs in the sixth and got two runs off Keenan in the seventh.
Brady was responsible for two of the three runs in the sixth as he notched a two-RBI single.
Saryeldin was 3-for-3 in game two with two home runs and five RBI. After a 3-for-3 game one, Hunter added two doubles and four RBI to cap his day. Brady and Layne each had two hits and two RBI.
Concord’s 15 runs were the second most of the season.
The Mountain Lions baseball team split a doubleheader at Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon in Mountain East Conference play, winning the first game 3-1 before being defeated 5-4 in the nightcap, at Mercy Health Stadium.
Concord is now 9-12 on the season and 5-1 in the MEC. Notre Dame sports a record of 2-13 overall and 2-4 versus the conference.
The Mountain Lions return to Anderson Field at 1 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader with Wheeling.
