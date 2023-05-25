TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell’s Carly Compton drove in four runs with a pair of home runs to lead the Lady Bulldogs in a 13-3 win over visiting Central Wise in Thursday’s Region 2D softball game at Tazewell High School.
Compton, who also went the distance in the circle for Tazewell, hit her blasts in the first and fourth innings. Her second shot was part of a five-run rally in the fourth that also featured a single by Alayshia Griffith and an error on a ball put in play by Haley Reynolds.
Compton went five innings for the Lady Bulldogs, striking out eight and walking one as she allowed three runs on eight hits.
Tazewell had a 14-hit attack, with Griffith, Reynolds, Hannah Hayes and Macie Alford joining Compton with multiple hits.
The Lady Bulldogs will face either Lee High or Marion on Tuesday in a 3 p.m. tournament semifinal game at Tazewell High School.
John Battle vs. Richlands PPD
RICHLANDS, Va. — Thursday’s Region 2D softball game between John Battle and Richlands at Rhonda Blevins Field was postponed due to a downpour one pitch into the game.
The game is slated to resume at 8 p.m. tonight in Richlands.
Gate City 11, Graham 0
GATE CITY, Va. — The Lady Blue Devils hammered out 15 hits en route to a 5-inning rout of visiting Graham.
Mykah Gregory went 2-for-3 to to lead the G-Girls (7-15).
GC will face Richlands or Battle at Tazewell at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
