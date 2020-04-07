Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.