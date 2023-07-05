PRINCETON — A Mercer County commissioner has accepted an invitation to join the West Virginia Public Health Advisory Committee (PHAC), an organization made up of public health and community leaders from across the state.
In mid-June, Commissioner and State Health Officer Matthew Q. Christiansen, MD, MPH, informed Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett that he had been selected to serve on the state PHAC.
“Yes, it’s a good opportunity to look at public health policy throughout the state and try to work together to create good opportunities for communities,” Puckett said.
The PHAC is tasked to perform tasks such as acting in an advisory to the commissioner and state health officer. Its members also collaborate with the state Bureau of Public Health to design and implement a performance-based evaluation system based on Public Health standards. The PHAC other duties include collaborating with the Bureau of Public Health to design and develop tools for assessing the performance of local boards of health and provide input on training for public health officers.
Puckett said the PHAC could meet within the next 30 to 60 days.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.