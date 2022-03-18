BLUEFIELD — Kerry Collins struck out 10 batters over four innings and the Bluefield High School baseball team defeated visiting Princeton 2-1 in a very good early season rivals matchup, on Friday
Ryker Brown (1-0) struck out seven over 2 2-3 innings for the Beavers en route to collecting his first decision of the 2022 season.
The Beavers (2-0) picked up both of their runs in the fifth inning. Brown singled in Bryson Redmond for the tying run and Hunter Harmon hit a shot to short that scooted away into the outfield to plate Brown.
Princeton, which had four hits, took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Grant Cochran RBI single that scored Snoop Higganbotham.
Bluefield returns to action versus Westside at Bowen Field on Tuesday.
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
