BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham high school boys basketball team didn’t have its best shooting night, but defense and hustle helped the G-Men to survive and advance in post season play, on Wednesday night.
Markell Ray scored 18 points and the G-Men held off Union 54-40 in the opening round of the Region 2D boys basketball tournament at Graham Middle School.
“I don’t think they shot particularly well either. They’re a better shooting team than they showed tonight,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker, whose squad will travel to Virginia High School in Bristol, Va. on Friday to face longtime regional rival Gate City in an 7:30 p.m. showdown.
Blake Graham scored 11 points for Graham (11-12) while Braden Watkins added 11 points.
Rayshawn Anderson scored 14 points to pace the Bears (8-12), while Kain Bostic scored 12 points.
Gate City 80, Richlands 65
Over in Gate City on Wednesday night, the Blue Devils rolled to an 80-65 win over visiting Richlands at Gate City Middle School.
Bo Morris, a 6-foot-3 power forward, led Gate City with 25 points. Brendan Cassidy scored 20 points for the Blue Devils and 6-5 post Gunner Garrett added 16 points. Gabe Johnson chipped in nine points.
