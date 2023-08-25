PIPESTEM — In a Tuesday morning ceremony, long-time Pipestem Resort State Park Golf Course club professional William “Bill” Robertson was honored with the main golf clubhouse being named after him.
Pipestem Superintendent Michael Hager said of Robertson, a resident of Athens, “Bill was the original golf professional overseeing Pipestem Resort State Park golf operations from the opening of the 18-hole course in June 1969 until his retirement in March, 2007.”
Bill, known by the nickname “Pro,” made “immeasurable contributions” over his 38 years to both Pipestem golf courses that he oversaw, Hager said.
“(Bill) was especially known for an amicable and friendly approach to his duties and towards all he encountered on the job. That was coupled with an excellent ability to identify and recruit quality employees, several whom took what they learned under him and became golf club professionals themselves,” Hager commented.
Robertson’s professionalism, demeanor and course management built a great following among both local golfers and golf vacationers, resulting in long-term relationships with the park and repeat business, Hager said.
In 1969, he established the annual Pipestem Invitational Golf Tournament, which still draws large attendance over multiple days every September.
Hager concluded by saying, “Bill was not only the ‘Pro’ to all but considered a friend to both those who worked with him and those who came to Pipestem to play golf during his tenure. Mr. Bill Robertson will always and forevermore be considered an integral component of the heart and soul of both Pipestem State Park golf operations and the park itself. (He’s) played a crucial and vital role in the evolution of the Pipestem Resort State Park that we see today.”
Robertson said, “It’s quite an honor. I didn’t know about it (until recently) and was taken by surprise “
He thanked friends and family, including his wife, Katie, for their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.