A lot of good football players from Four Seasons Country made terrific plays during the 2022 season. But as far as who stands on top of the heap, there isn’t much to debate.
Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements, whose extraordinary gifts at running back managed to stand out on one of the most talent-laden area whigh school football teams in recent memory, is the 2022 Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Football Player of the Year.
Head coach Tony Palmer, who led the G-Men to an unprecedented 15-0 season record and the VHSL Class 2 state championship, is the Daily Telegraph Coach of the Year.
Clements, a 5-foot-10 junior, rushed for 2,825 yards on 251 carries and scored 33 rushing touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 135 yards, including one touchdown catch. Against Ridgeview in the Region 2D title game, he rushed for 404 yards and seven touchdowns — an epic single game performance in a championship context. He is being courted by a number of Division I programs and has already received offers from at least two.
Palmer, a Graham state championship alumnus as a player, led the G-Men to their second state championship under his tutelage, his first as a head coach occurring in 2018. The G-Men finished as state runner up in 2021. Over his eight year career at Graham, Palmer has complied a most impressive record of 86-16 and has achieved many program high water marks, including three consecutive unbeaten regular seasons.
In a footnote that is sure to attain legendary status in the annals of area sports history, Palmer hid a dollar bill in the locker room occupied by the G-Men at Salem Stadium back in August when the team scrimmaged E.C. Glass. After the G-Men completed their 15 game season sweep with a 34-7 win over Central Woodstock in the finals at Salem Stadium, Palmer retrieved the hidden dollar bill.
Other candidates for Coach of the Year included James Monroe’s John Mustain, Bluefield’s Fred Simon, Princeton’s Chris Pedigo and Narrows’ Kelly Lowe and Montcalm’s Adam Havens.
Mustain led the Mavs to a Class A No. 1 ranking and a state semifinal finish. Simon pulled off a stunning midseason turnaround resulting in an unlikely playoff appearance for the Beavers. Pedigo led the Tigers to a Top 5 Class AAA regular season ranking. Lowe led the Green Wave to the Pioneer District championship. Havens led the Generals to an 8-2 finish during the best football season in school history.
Calling signals for the All-BDT first team offense is Princeton quarterback Grant Cochran, who graduates as his program’s all-time most prolific passer
With Clements getting all the carries at running back, a flock of talented receivers lend the offense balance: Tazewell’s record-setting Cassius Harris, Narrows’ Kolier Pruett, Princeton’s Dominick Collins and Bluefield’s RJ Hairston.
The All-BDT offensive front includes Graham’s Connor Roberts, Princeton’s Eli Campbell, Graham’s Ethan Alvis (at center) and James Monroe’s Brady Baker and Jeffrey Jones.
Richlands’ Isaiah Bandy takes on the placekicking duties. Narrows’ Carson Crigger is kick returner while James Monroe’s Layton Dowdy fills a utility role among the skill personnell.
The All-BDT defensive front includes Richlands’ strong, versatile and athletic Dylan Brown, Graham’s Roberts — the only two-way player in this lineup — along with G-Men teammates Omarri Hill and Shawn Hughes.
Linebackers include Princeton’s Khamrin Proffitt, Graham’s Gage Sawyers and James Monroe’s Cooper Ridgeway. The defensive backs include Graham’s Braden Watkins, Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller, James Monroe’s Eli Allen and Bluefield’s Braden Fong.
Mount View’s Jonathan Hunt takes over the punting duties, while Montcalm’s Logan Carver is the designated punt returner.
2022 All-Bluefield Daily Telegraph Football Team
Player of the Year
Ty’Drez Clements, Graham
Coach of the Year
Tony Palmer, Graham
OFFENSE
QB— Grant Cochran, Princeton
RB— Ty’Drez Clements, Graham
WR— Kolier Pruett, Narrows
WR— Cassius Harris, Tazewell
WR— Dominick Collins, Princeton
WR— RJ Hairston, Bluefield
OL— Connor Roberts, Graham
OL —Eli Campbell, Princeton
C— Ethan Alvis, Graham
OL— Brady Baker, James Monroe
OL— Jeffrey Jones, James Monroe
PK — Isaiah Bandy, Richlands
KR— Carson Crigger, Narrows
UT — Layton Dowdy, James Monroe
DEFENSE
DL— Dylan Brown, Richlands
DL— Connor Roberts, Graham
DL— Omarri Hill, Graham
DL— Shawn Hughes, Graham
LB— Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton
LB— Gage Sawyers, Graham
LB — Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe
DB— Braden Watkins, Graham
DB — Caleb Fuller, Bluefield
DB — Eli Allen, James Monroe
DB — Braden Fong, Bluefield
PU— Jonathan Huff, Mount View
PR — Logan Carver, Montcalm
