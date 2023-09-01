We continue our look at the branches of the Clay family by looking at Mary Clay Stewart and her husband, Ralph Stewart.
Stewart was more an ancestor of residents of Wyoming and Raleigh counties than Mercer County, plus Lawrence County, Ky., and points west. His Mercer connections were that his second wife, Mary Clay Stewart, lived nine years at Clover Bottom; they lived on Brush Creek near the Montgomery-Tazewell County border from 1799-1806; Ralph’s son by his first marriage, Absolum, who lived near them, married Capt. William Smith’s sister, Savannah, and Smith secured a pension of $60 per year from the State of Virginia. Ralph fought both at Point Pleasant and Yorktown, one of the few settlers to have fought in both battles.
Ralph Stewart was born on Stuart’s Run in present-day Bath County about 1747 to James and Ann Lafferty Stewart who had moved from Ireland. In 1757, James Stewart was killed in a native raid and James Jr. was captured and escaped. In 1762, he chose his brother Robert as his guardian. In 1769, he married Mary Elliott whose date and location of death was unknown, but no children were apparently born after 1778.
Ralph moved to the New River Valley, purchasing land adjacent to Mitchell Clay’s after the war. In 1788, he married 16-year old Mary Clay, They moved to Wolf Creek in Giles County where they bought 100 acres from Henry Farley. In 1789, they bought 125 acres along Brush Creek from John William Howe. In 1806, they moved to Crany Fork in Wyoming County where he lived as an apparant squatter. In 1823, his poverty and war wound earned him a state pension of $60 per year until he received a federal pension of $60 per year.
Ralph and Mary Elliott Stewart had seven known children: John, who with brothers Ralph, Jr. and John, signed the petition to create Tazewell County in 1799; Absolum first married Susanna Smith, then later Tabitha Clay, both in Montgomery County. They went to Cabell County, then Lawrence County Kentucky; Charles married Nancy Clay in Giles County then moved to Cabell and Lawrence County; Ralph married Elizabeth Elliott moved to Cabell then Lawrence; Mary Ann married William Walker in Montgomery then moved to Giles by 1810. A William Walker was the neighbor of Àbsolum Stewart in Cabell in 1812; James married Nancy Burgess about 1798 then went to Cabell then Lawrence; and Richard (1775) was named for his uncle.
Ralph and Mary Clay Stewart had 13 children. Phoebe married Samuel Morgan in Tazewell and lived in Giles, Big Fork on Guvandot and possibly Ohio.
Catherine married William Cook in Giles then raised a large family at Oceana. At almost 71, she married Lake Shannon.
Mitchell married Frances and lived around half-brothers in Cabell and Lawrence. He was alleged to be the great-grandfather of writer Jesse Stuart.
Rebecca married Issac Chapman, her first cousin, in Giles and settled in Lawrence,
Robert was poorly known and lived with nephews late in life in Raleigh and Wyoming counties.
Sarah had her first child Robert Stewart in 1813 and later married Daniel Gunnoe in Giles.
William married Eleanor Canterbury and moved to Lawrence and Wyoming County.
Margaret married Francis Hendrix and had a large family in the Raleigh-Wyoming border region.
Amy married Josh Canterbury in Giles and they lived in Wyoming County with a large family.
Henry married Jane Taylor, went to Indiana and came back to Wyoming County in 1860.
Charles married Nancy Cook, moved to Kentucky then returned to Wyoming County.
George Pearis married Margaret Cook and lived in Wyoming County with a large family.
Ora married first cousin Charles C. Clay, had a large family and moved to Raleigh County.
Information came from an article by James Edward Stewart and Dr Winton G. Covey in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
Next time: More Clay families.
