LINDSIDE — The locus of Class A boys basketball in West Virginia moves to Monroe County tonight when Greater Beckley Christian collides with James Monroe tonight at Lindside.
The Crusaders (8-1) hold a No. 2 ranking in this week’s Associated Press boys basketball poll. The Mavericks (11-1) are ranked No. 2.
Greater Beckley handed James Monroe its lone loss on Dec. 14. Greater Beckley prevailed in that contest, 94-74. Greater Beckley’s sole loss has been to Calvary Baptist.
Boys Varsity Games
MCA 56, Morgantown 50
PRINCETON — MCA boys (13-3) were still down 3 starters and defeated Morgantown Christian 56-50. Sam Boothe scored 38 points to lead the Cavaliers.
MJ Patton added 10 points and six assists.
Harrison Linkous scored 34 points for the Mustangs.
MCA travels to No. 4 Man on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Varsity
MCA 55, Morgantown 38
PRINCETON — MCA Girls (10-2) defeated Morgantown 55-38. Karis Trump scored 20 points. Kayley Trump had 17 and Bailee Martin added 16.
Abby Gutta scored 13 for the Mustangs.
MCA travels to AA No. 6 Summers County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Freshman Boys
Princeton 67
Bluefield 43
BLUEFIELD — Nick Bailey hit 10 3-pointers on his way to 32 points for the Tigers.
Finn Bailey added 10 points with Tristan Cline added eight points to wrap up the season.
Jeffrey King scored 24 to place the Beavers. Kisean Smith added eight points.
Princeton finished the freshman basketball season at 6-2 overall.
Middle School Boys
MCA 40, Morgantown 27
PRINCETON — MCA middle school boys defeated Morgantown Christian 40-27.
Eli Patton led the Cavaliers (7-5) with 17 points. Dylan Jones added 9. Adam Jones added 8 points and Elias Sharp scored 6.
MCA middle school boys play at home on Thursday versus Mountain View at 5 p.m.
