PRINCETON — A project for getting the Princeton Police Department moved to its new home has received a financial boost from the Fiscal Year 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) funding bill, one of West Virginia’s senators announced this week.
Phase III of the Princeton City Hall Complex project will be allocated $657,000, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The funds will help the Princeton Police Department relocate into a newly-renovated space with the rest of the core municipal administrative offices. It is now operating out of the former municipal building near Courthouse Road.
Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that he secured a number of West Virginia priorities in the Appropriations subcommittee markup of the Fiscal Year 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) funding bill. The Senate Appropriations Committee continues to work through the rest of the funding bills, which will be voted on by the full Senate later this year.
“I am proud we were able to come together in a bipartisan manner for the first time in several years and advance a funding bill that helps rural communities throughout the country and West Virginia to continue to grow and prosper,” Manchin said. “This funding bill strengthens our fight against the ongoing drug epidemic, supports a systematic approach to rural broadband deployment, and funds critical nutrition programs. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am committed to bringing back regular order, doing our job, and passing funding bills on time to deliver these crucial resources to our rural communities.”
Mayor David Graham of Princeton said that he was discussing the grant Friday with City Manager Mike Webb.
“We are very pleased with that,” Graham said. “And we appreciate the senator’s work on it.”
Graham said the $657,000 will pay for about 25 percent of the police department project. Other parts of the city complex project will go to bid first.
“The first we are going to bid out is our new rec community center and the completing of the site work in front of city hall,” he said.
The new recreation center will be within what was once the old Dean Company, and construction could begin as early as this fall, Graham said. Space for the police department’s new home will likely go to bid during the spring or summer of next year.
No short-term plans have been made for the old city hall. The city will be looking at marketing the property from the city softball field to the parking lot of WUV Medical-Princeton Community Hospital, he said. This property includes the public works department building and the old recreation center. This is a little over 6 acres of land.
“We’re taking baby steps right now,” Graham said about the city complex project. “We don’t want to get head over heels in debt.”
Other projects receiving grants from the bill include supporting USDA Facilities in West Virginia. One project in nearby Summers County focuses on Appalachian honeybees. The Pollinator Recovery, Education & Research Center in Hinton will receive $1.5 million to continue studying pollinator populations to ensure the sustainability of the nation’s food systems.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
