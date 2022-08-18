BLUEFIELD – More steps are being taken for economic develop along John Nash Boulevard off Interstate 77 as the city of Bluefield seeks engineering and architectural professionals able to survey more sites and help determine which are most suitable for future businesses.
The Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) is now looking for architectural and engineering consulting firms able to provide advice and engineering services for site development and infrastructure along John Nash Boulevard, according to a legal advertisement in the Aug. 18 edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Jim Spencer, the BEDA’s executive director, said the engineers and architects will be evaluating three sites to see which would be best suited for development.
Work is now underway on preparing a site for Omnis Building Technologies near Exit 1, Spencer said. The soil there is being compacted for Omnis to erect its facilities.
Gov. Jim Justice attended a groundbreaking ceremony last March for the $40 million, 135,000-square foot manufacturing center.
Based in California, Omnis manufactures housing and will employ about 300 people when the center next to the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters opens.
The facility will manufacture more than 3,000 homes a year.
The homes will energy-efficient, pre-engineered systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to build pre-designed homes.
Preparing more sites in the Exit 1 area will help attract more enterprises looking for new locations, Spencer said. The company hopes to be in operation later this year.
Omnis is a example of the sort of businesses that could be established along John Nash Boulevard.
“We’re working on attracting similar projects of similar potential, and we need to have space for them,” he said.
More infrastructure is coming to the area along with site development. On Aug. 15, the Mercer County Commission approved a $1 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant for the Mercer County Economic Development Authority to extend a natural gas pipeline to the Cumberland Industrial Park, which is located near Exit 1.
The $6 million project includes running a natural gas line down John Nash Boulevard all the way to the Cumberland Industrial Park, O’Neal said.
There are over 100 homes and existing businesses there that could benefit from the gas line, and it would open up the Exit 1 area off Interstate 77 for more businesses and residential development, according to John O’Neal, executive director of the Development Authority of Mercer County.
Funding for the natural gas line includes $3 million in federal earmarks from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., $2 million from the governor’s office and the $1 million ARP grant from the Mercer County Commission, O’Neal stated.
