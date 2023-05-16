Church to have two services
On Sunday, May 21, 2023 The Mercy Seat Baptist Church will be having two services:
At 11 a.m. Regular Pastor Service will be held with the message coming from Pastor Walter E. Clay.
At 3 p.m., the Deacon Board will have a Musical Program: Guest groups will be the Uprising UHC Choir, the St. Mathews UHC Choir and the Reed Family Singers.
Everyone is invited to come out and Praise The Lord With Us.
