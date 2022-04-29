PRINCETON — Mercer County students participating in an alternative sentencing program for first time juvenile offenders did extra duty Friday by addressing the pollution caused by littering, one of the world’s biggest problems.
Mercer County Teen Court (MCTC) is designed as an early intervention and prevention program to help young offenders learn from their decisions and get back on the right life course. Referrals are made to Teen Court from the Mercer County Juvenile Probation offices and Mercer County middle and high schools. Defendants who appear before the MCTC have committed misdemeanor crimes such shoplifting, vandalism, curfew violations, underage consumption, and tobacco possession.
“Mercer County Teen Court has been a beacon of light for teens throughout Mercer County for close to 20 years now,” Michelle Hale, supportive services director for ChildLaw Services, said to the people gathered at Dick Copeland Square along Mercer Street. “We offer a second chance to first time offending youth, so they will have the opportunity to correct the mistake they made, or to right they wrong that they did. We believe this opportunity allows teens to be accountable for actions. Once the youth completes his or her sentence, they do not have anything on their juvenile record. They have a clean start.”
Weekly Teen Court meetings have also turned into a weekly project.
This year, they came together for a common cause, which was litter. Teen Court member Robert Arnold-Hale, a junior at Bluefield High School, read an essay written by student Addie Cyrus, a senior at Princeton Senior High School.
“Trash has become an increasingly prevalent problem in our society,” Cyrus stated in her essay. “It is an invasive species that has infested our oceans, lakes, parks, air, etc. In doing this, garbage has taken over the habitats of our planet’s wildlife. Over 300 million tons of plastic is produced every year. It is estimated that 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic waste currently fills our oceans, and at least 14 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans each year.”
Cyrus said that she chose littering, particularly plastic, as a topic become this pollution impacts everybody.
“It’s something that doesn’t affect just one group of people. It affects all people,” she stated.
The students presented Superintendent Edward Toman as symbol of litter: a hammerhead shark sculpture fashioned from trash and bailing wire.
Toman thanks the Teen Court students for their work.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
