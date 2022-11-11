CHARMCO — No. 8 Greenbrier West pitched another defensive shutout in dispatching No. 9 South Harrison 35-0 in a first-round Class A matchup on a rainy, muddy night at Cavalier Field.
Ty Nickell unofficially rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 51-yard TD pass from Tucker Lilly on a middle screen to power the Greenbrier West effort. Teammate Cole Vandall added 90 rushing yards, including an 11-yard scoring run, for the Cavaliers.
For the Hawks, who finished 7-4, Noah Burnside rushed 41 times for 146 yards.
The Cavaliers (10-1) advanced to meet either No. 1 James Monroe or No.16 Petersburg in next weekend’s second round.
The Mavericks (10-0) kick off at 1:30 p.m. today at Lindside.
