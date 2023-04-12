PRINCETON — The CASEWV, Inc., which provides congregate meal opportunities for seniors age 60 and older in Mercer County, is seeking comments about a proposal to permanently close a meals site in Princeton.
The program currently operates at 600 Trent Street in Princeton, according to CASEWV officials. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a congregate meal location at Thorn Street in Princeton was temporarily closed.
CASEWV, Inc., is proposing to permanently close the Thorn Street congregate meal site and retain all services at its Trent Street site. CASEWV is seeking comments from service recipients, community residents and other interested parties.
The comment period started Wednesday and will continue until April 22.
Comments can be provided several different ways.
There will be a comment forum April 19 at 2 p.m. in the Commission on Aging at 600 Trent Street in Princeton.
Comments can be sent by email to thelmondollar@casewv.org.
Comments can also be mailed to the CASEWV, Inc. Administration Office, c/o Travis Helmandollar, 355 Bluefield Avenue, Bluefield WV 24701.
People can also comment by calling 304-327-3506 or 304-920-9382.
