BLUEFIELD — Alfredo Carrion drove in JR McCree to give the Bluefield State baseball team a huge walk-off 4-3 win over the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Monday evening at Bowen Field.
The Big Blue and the Braves were held scoreless in the first two innings. UNC Pembroke struck first, scoring in the top of the third inning off an RBI double that brought in Gage Hammonds to take a 1-0 lead over the Big Blue.
The Braves added another run in the fifth inning after a wild pitch scored Ethan Ott, making it a 2-0 lead. The Big Blue offense struck in the bottom of the seventh after Ethan Wilkins had an RBI single that brought in CJ Cooper, 2-1.
The Braves added another run in the ninth after an RBI single that would bring in Matt Kelley, giving the Braves a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.
The Big Blue answered after Jarred Simpson had a double that plated Jordan Varela-Payne. One batter later, The Big Blue would add the tying run after an RBI single by Ty Sizemore making it a 3-3 game.
McCree, a pinch runner who came in for Sizemore, crossed the plate on Carrion’s single to seal the deal.
The Big Blue will travel to Lenoir Rhyne on Wednesday, February 23. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
