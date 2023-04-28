PRINCETON — Political candidates putting up campaign signs and people having yard sales are being reminded that the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) prohibits signs on all state rights-of-way.
WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will be temporarily stored at county highway offices for retrieval by candidates or their representatives.
Violation of the law prohibiting campaign signs on state rights-of-way is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $25 to $100 per day. Violators are also subject to reimbursing the WVDOT for the cost of removing the signs.
Signs are prohibited on roads maintained by the WVDOT.
People who post yard sale signs are responsible for them and should remove them once the sale is over, according to County Commissioner Greg Puckett. Signs cannot be put on the posts of traffic signs or in places where they could obstruct the view for motorists and obstruct signs.
Campaign signs and yard sale signs can be put on private property with the owner’s permission. They should be far enough back to avoid obstructing the view of the road or any traffic signs.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
