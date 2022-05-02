By Doyle McManus
Russian President Vladimir Putin reminded the world last week that he controls the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons.
It wasn’t the first time.
“If anyone decides to meddle (in Ukraine) and create unacceptable strategic threats for Russia, they must know our response will be lightning-quick,” Putin said Wednesday. “We have all the tools for this … and we will use them if we have to.”
Two days earlier, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered the same message a little more diplomatically.
“The risk is serious, real. It should not be underestimated,” Lavrov said. “Under no circumstances should a third World War be allowed to happen.”
Nuclear saber-rattling is an unattractive habit, and Putin and his aides resort to it often. In 2008, they warned Poland that it would risk annihilation if it joined a U.S.-sponsored missile-defense program. (The Poles joined anyway.) In 2014, they warned that an attempt to push Russia out of Crimea, which they had grabbed from Ukraine, could trigger a nuclear response.
And in February, as he launched his invasion of Ukraine, Putin ordered his unhappy-looking defense minister to raise Russia’s nuclear forces to “strategic combat readiness.”
U.S. officials said they didn’t take Putin’s threat literally, perhaps because they had heard it before. CIA Director William Burns dismissed it as “rhetorical posturing,” noting that Russia hadn’t visibly readied its nuclear forces.
There is one form of nuclear warfare, however, that Burns and others consider a more imminent threat: tactical nuclear weapons, relatively small warheads designed mainly to be used on a battlefield, not to level an entire city.
Russia has more than 2,000 battlefield nuclear weapons, and their use is a routine part of Moscow’s war planning and military training.
The devices are small only in comparison with the missile-borne warheads that Russia and the United States have aimed at each other since the Cold War.
Many “low-yield” nukes are almost as powerful as the bomb the United States dropped in 1945 on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, killing at least 70,000. Some are larger.
The scenario U.S. officials and outside experts worry most about is this:
If Putin faces a humiliating defeat in Ukraine, he might order the use of tactical nuclear weapons against military units or cities to try to shock the Ukrainians into surrendering.
So President Joe Biden has issued a warning to Putin in return — but it has been deliberately quieter than the Russian threats.
Stanford nuclear scholar Scott Sagan has suggested another step — private warnings to Russian military leaders that they would be held responsible for war crimes if they used tactical nuclear weapons against civilian targets.
What happens if deterrence fails?
Harvard strategist Graham Allison posed a difficult version of the question last month: If Russia detonated a nuclear warhead, then challenged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “to agree to a cease-fire or wait to see what a Ukrainian Nagasaki looks like, what would the United States and NATO do?”
Just as in the bad old days of the Cold War, we are being forced to think the unthinkable.
Part of the answer may be counterintuitive: If Russia uses nuclear weapons, the United States need not — and should not — respond in kind.
U.S. nuclear retaliation could launch a tit-for-tat cycle of escalation and lead to a global holocaust.
And it wouldn’t be necessary. The United States and its allies have conventional weapons that could destroy Russia’s ability to continue the war in Ukraine.
With luck, those hard questions won’t need to be confronted.
But if Putin is backed into a corner — even though it will be a product of his own brutal mistakes — he’ll be even more dangerous than he is today.
