BLUEFIELD — Getting beaten by a buzzer-beating halfcourt heave is rare, but not unheard of. Bluefield head boys basketball coach Buster Large has had it happen to him before.
But what Beavers guard Caleb Fuller did versus Greenbrier East on Saturday is something Large hadn’t ever seen.
Fuller, who led the Beavers with 25 points, send the game into overtime tied at 50 when he hit a 70-footer on the move with one second remaining in regulation.
After keeping Bluefield alive, he put them ahead for good and all, nailing a 65-footer just across the timeline with five showing in OT, giving the Beavers a 65-62 overtime victory over the visiting Spartans.
“It was just unbelieveable. You read about things like that, but to see it is a whole different situation,” said Large, whose team is the third-ranked Class AA team in West Virginia, according to the most recent AP prep poll.
RJ Hairston scored 21 points and rounded up 10 rebounds for yet another double-double for the Beavers (17-4). Chance Johnson had eight rebounds and Ja’eon Flack had four assists and four rebounds, for Bluefield, which led Greenbrier East 32-15 on the boards.
It took a collective effort from the Beavers to get the win, but Fuller’s ‘Hail Mary’ 3-pointers will surely stick in everyone’s memory who happened to be there.
“”Anybody who was there that saw it, saw something that was extremely rare,” Large said.
The Beavers travel to Princeton tonight for a county rivals clash with the Tigers. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
