SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources affirmed a new state record musky, on Wednesday.
Lucas King of Burnsville caught and safely released the monster muskellunge on Saturday, March 19, WVDNR officials reported. King was fishing from the bank of the Little Kanawha River from a WVDNR public access site in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County.
The musky was caught using 6″ glide bait.
King’s record fish was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51.00 pounds. The trophy musky eclipsed the previous WV length record of 54.0625 inches caught last year by Chase Gibson and surpassed the current weight record of 49.75 pounds previously held by Anna Marsh.
The record catch was measured by WVDNR fisheries biologist, Aaron Yeager.
