MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A burglar recently had a bad experience when he tried to go through the roof of a store in rural Baldwin County, Georgia. He ended up falling through the ceiling and into the kitchen of the business, local authorities say.
It didn’t deter the intruder from making off with store merchandise including cartons of cigarettes and several phone chargers.
The burglary happened at the Family Store, located at 1561 Vinson Highway, according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Melissa Condon.
The deputy said when she arrived at the store she was met by officers from the Milledgeville Police Department who were at the scene.
Condon said a window appeared to have been broken out of the store from the inside.
“Glass was on the sidewalk outside the building with six packs of Newports and two packs of Kool cigarettes around it,” Condon said in her report.
The deputy said authorities checked the outside perimeter of the business for the presence of an intruder, but no one was found.
Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 Officer Anna Stinson came to the store, but her dog was unable to alert any tracks.
made by the intruder.
Condon said a pair of white and orange gloves along with a blue disposable mask were located at the intersection of McKinley Street and Barnes Avenue.
“Once we had access to the inside of the building, it was discovered that somebody entered the building through the roof and had [fallen] through the ceiling in the kitchen area,” Condon said.
The deputy said several ceiling tiles were moved throughout the store.
Five cartons or 50 packages of cigarettes were stolen. Each pack was valued at $7.99.
Also stolen were two other cartons or 20 packs of cigarettes, each valued at $6.99.
