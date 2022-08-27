Bluefield State University student Kadi Ruble-Varney thoroughly enjoyed her Project Success paid internship this summer at Oakvale Elementary School. A BSU junior majoring in Elementary Education, worked with teachers and students in grades kindergarten through 5 as they prepare for the coming academic year.
“I have always loved working with young children,” Ruble-Varney said. “The kids learned so much because of the educational, fun activities they engaged in each day. We focused on a different theme for learning in each of the three weeks of summer school.”
The students made birthday cards and birthday bags for local military veterans, Ruble-Varney explained. “I had the opportunity to help with the class taught by my mom, Stacie Truitt, an Oakvale Elementary teacher. She talked to the students about the sacrifices our military veterans make for their country. Her class put together birthday bags filled with snacks and toiletries, then presented them to local veterans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.