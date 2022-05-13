On July 1, Bluefield State College will officially celebrate university status.
“We can promise we will have fireworks…” BSC President Robin Capehart said during an announcement of the coming change at the college’s William Robertson Library Friday morning.
“Three and half years ago, the Board of Governors at Bluefield State College determined that it didn’t have to settle for just surviving or to maintain the decline of the institution,” Capehart said. “But instead, promoted and developed a different vision for Bluefield State, a vision of a growing and thriving institution, not only in terms of the numbers of students but also in terms of the quality of education and the quality of services to be provided.”
Part of the vision was to become a university, and that goal is becoming a reality after the state Higher Education Policy Committee (HEPC) voted unanimously on Thursday to approve BSC’s request to complete the process of having university status.
Bluefield State has completed all of the requirements to become a university, the HEPC said, and that is why they gave their stamp of approval after BSC applied for the status in February.
Capehart said those requirements included offering a graduate degree program and meeting a standard of credentialed faculty.
“The next step in the process is for the board of governors to meet and set a date when the transition will take place and a name by the which the institution is going forward,” he said.
The board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, May 19.
“At that time, our leadership team will recommend to the board that at 12 a.m. on July 1 will be the creation of Bluefield State University,” Capehart said, adding that is a logical date since it aligns with the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year and the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
“We expect a historic and exciting celebration to be held in the days leading up to July 1,” he said. “Details of these events will be forthcoming….”
Capehart said becoming a university will bring “greater visibility and greater prestige to Bluefield State… But it will also bring greater expectations as we move from a good school to a great university.”
The board has challenged Bluefield State to “up its game,” he said, by setting an even higher bar for excellence in all areas.
Setting a higher bar was front and center when Capehart took over the reins of Bluefield State in January 2019 as interim president and then named president in September 2019.
Capehart came on board after several years of decline for the college, with a dwindling enrollment, lack of effective leadership and discontent with the college in the community.
But with Capehart’s experience as an attorney and in state government as well as at the helm of West Liberty University (which also became a university under Capehart’s leadership), and with many new board members, including former state Senate President Bill Cole and Charlie Cole, Bluefield State started making changes and establishing goals.
One of those goals was to reach university status, but many more have already been accomplished, especially in the last year.
“It’s been quite a year,” Capeharrt said Friday, summarizing what has happened.
The list includes offering on-campus housing for the first time in more than 50 years and transforming the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center into the Medical Education Center with dorms, health science classrooms and a cafeteria for students and the public.
Twelve new sports programs were added, including the first football team in more than 40 years.
Enrollment has also increased and Bluefield State has placed a renewed interest in providing a vigorous campus life as well as a facelift for the campus.
“We saw a 9 percent increase in headcount,” Capehart said of new students, making it the fastest growing higher education institution in the state and one of the few HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the country to increase enrollment.
“It was the largest class in over 40 years,” he said, with a “significant number of minority students,” making Bluefield State one of most diverse colleges in the country.
The required master’s program, in business administration, was also started, the first in the college’s 126-year history.
Not only that, he said, all of this occurred during, and coming out of, a worldwide pandemic.
Capehart said university status will help expand the college’s reach, becoming more regional and that’s important considering the local population loss and a smaller pool of students to recruit.
That reach has already started to expand, with students from at least 20 states enrolled this year.
Expanding programs is also on the agenda.
“We want to increase our programs, but we want to stay in our lanes,” Capehart said, and those lanes include health sciences and nursing, business, engineering, criminal justice and elementary education, all of which include jobs that are in high demand.
This distinguishes Bluefield State, he said, because programs are geared toward making sure students who do not choose graduate school can, after graduation, go immediately into well-paying jobs.
Concord University is more a liberal arts school, a preparation for further professional training, he added, showing how the two schools are not duplicates with overlapping programs.
Capehart was quick to point out the remarkable progress of Bluefield State has been a team effort.
“This could not have been done without the board of governor’s support and the staff and faculty of the school,” he said. “A lot of people put in a lot of time and work on this.”
Bluefield State Provost Dr. Ted Lewis is eager to meet the challenges.
“We are delighted to have this opportunity to now serve this college, serve the community, serve the region, as Bluefield State University,” Lewis said. “We are a 127-year-old institution so we are now ready to move forward with the next chapter of the rich history of Bluefield State.”
Dr. Sudhakar Jamkhandi, Professor of English and director of the Office of International Initiatives, said university status will enhance Bluefield State’s visibility on the international stage, bringing it into the ranks as a “worthy institution, as worthy as any other.”
Jamkhandi said when students from other countries start exploring education possibilities in this country. a university is “more appealing.”
“The continuity is seamless,” he said, with students possibly interested in a career that includes a graduate program which is offered at the same university they may attend for undergraduate school.
“You could prove your worth and move into a program with the blessings of the instructors because they know who you are, how hard to you work…” he said. “I just think this is a good pathway for those that choose to come to Bluefield State University, effective July 1. I am truly appreciative of our leadership.”
Jamkhandi used the analogy of a ship on water.
“They have lifted the ship,” he said. “The entire ship has moved a bit higher in the world, and we will keep sailing.”
Capehart said everyone is excited and that manifested itself Thursday when 40 to 50 people showed up at the college to virtually experience the HEPC meeting when the announcement was expected although school is officially out.
When the approval was granted, cheers erupted.
“We were all very excited,” he said.
However, no one is sitting back on any laurels.
“It isn’t the end (of the journey),” Capehart said. “It is only the beginning for a new day at Bluefield State.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.