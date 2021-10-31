BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College Chapter of Gamma Beta Phi has been selected as an “Exemplary Chapter (2020-2021)” by the Gamma Beta Phi Society’s National Headquarters. The BSC chapter is one of only 16 chapters nationally to receive the Society’s “Exemplary Chapter Award.”
The award notification letter from Dr. Denis Goulet, Gamma Beta Phi National President, and Dr. April McMillan, the Society’s National Executive Director, salutes the selected chapters for going “above and beyond the call of duty regarding chapter programs, recruit campaigns, monthly meetings, chapter leadership and local impact!”
“Gamma Beta Phi provides students the opportunity to become an active participant on their campus and community,” observed Dr. Angela Lambert, chapter co-advisor. “The service projects completed are ones in which the membership identifies a need and works to aid in that area. I am honored to be a part of this organization.”
“As a Bluefield State College graduate and a Gamma Beta Phi alum, I have been proud of our chapter and its members in the four years I’ve served as co-advisor,” Educational Outreach Counselor Helena Taylor added. “The students in BSC’s Gamma Beta Phi chapter are highly intelligent and service-minded individuals. Our chapter chooses service projects that are near and dear to its members.”
As members of the BSC Chapter of Gamma Beta Phi, students participate in various service projects in their community and throughout the state. A few community service activities Gamma Beta Phi members have participated in include collecting school supplies for several local schools and pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. Members made holiday cards for the residents of The Havens at Princeton and for the veterans at the VA Hospital in Beckley. Gammas have made donations to Mary’s Cradle, Salvation Army, Kingdom First Mission, Bluefield Union Mission, Wade Center, Amy’s House of Hope, and to local animal shelters. The BSC chapter has also participated in the Bluefield State College Children’s Trunk or Treat, as well as other activities around campus and in the community. Gamma members also collected monetary donations and participated in the End Alzheimer’s Walk at the Bluefield City Park, and sponsors the American Red Cross Blood Drive held on the BSC campus annually. This year’s blood drive will take place on November 3.
