BRUSHFORK — Cara Brown scored 14 points and the Bluefield High School girls basketball team collected a 41-39 win over visiting Princeton at Brushfork Armory, on Thursday night.
Krisalyn Dowell and Arionna Dowell scored eight points apiece for the Lady Beavers (8-12).
Maddie Stull scored 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers (9-13). Reagan Southers added 10 points while Autumn Bane, Kaylyn Davis and Kalee Wright added five points apiece.
Bluefield begins Class AA sectional play on Monday at Summers County while Class AAAA Princeton travels to Greenbrier East on Tuesday.
Southwest District Girls Tournament
Richlands 63, Tazewell 27
RICHLAND, Va. — Annsley Trivette scored 18 points and the top-seeded Lady Blue Tornado swept away the Lady Bulldogs in Southwest District tournament semifinal action at Richlands Middle School.
Trivette had five rebounds, three assists and two steals for Richlands (20-1), which will face Marion in Saturday’s girls championship game at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Chloe Reynolds scored 19 points, also grabbing five rebounds and five steals. Jaylyn Altizer scored 10 points while handing out four assists and blocking a shot.
Arin Rife had nine points, four rebounds and three steals while Addy-Lane Queen had seven rebounds and delivered five assists.
Grace Hancock scored 15 points to pace Tazewell, which will play Virginia High in Saturday’s 1 p.m. consolation game. Maddie Day added nine points while Brooke Nunley scored three — the only other Lady Bulldogs player the Lady Tornado allowed to score.
