WYTHEVILLE, Va. — A field of 63 young golfers teed it up with the hope of capturing an age group flag when Wytheville Golf Club played host to the first round of of Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour’s two-day Tour Championship, on Tuesday.
David Goode of Wytheville, Va. posted a score of even par 70 to lead the 17-18 age group. Goode made par on all of the opening nine holes, and birdies on 14 and 17 to get back to level par. Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va., Tyler Sayers of Marion, Va., and Major Ewing of Blacksburg, Va. are tied for second two shots back at 72. Jack Davis of Radford, Va. is in fifth at 74, followed by Jacob Lasley of Castlewood, Va. and Grayden Laird of Galax, Va. at 76.
During the two-day event, ages 13-18 play 36 holes while those 12 and under compete over 18 holes.
Jack Skinner of Blacksburg shot 2 under par, 68 to lead the 15-16 age group. Skinner made four birdies on his way to posting the low round of the day. Grayson Sheets of Marion is in second place with a score of 77. Lucas Beeler sits in third place with a score of 79.
Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg posted a score of one under par 69 to lead the 13-14 age group. Highfield finished strong with a blistering score of 31 on the second nine.
Hunter Crist of Radford shot 74 to sit in second place. Rocky Frye of Bramwell is currently in third with a 78.
Evan Singleton of Radford shot 37 to lead the 10-12 age group. Campbell Sayers of Marion is in second place with a score of 38.
Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. is in third place with a score of 39. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill is a stroke back at 40, followed by Blaine Morgan of Bluefield at 41.
JJ Robertson of Blacksburg shot 36 and leads the 9 and Under age group. Marco Beato, also of Blacksburg is a stroke back at 37. Colten Caudill of Wytheville shot 39 and is in 3rd place.
The second and final round will be contested today at Wytheville Golf Club.
