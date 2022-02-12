Applications for grant now accepted
CHARLESTON — Applications are now available for matching historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked March 31, 2022.
Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding. Applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, religious organizations, education institution or Certified Local Governments.
A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria is available at https://wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/ or contact Christy Moore, grants coordinator for the SHPO, at (304) 558-0240 or Christina.J.Moore@wv.gov.
Advanced beekeeping classes to be held
Agriculture and Natural Resources for Virginia Cooperative Extension-Tazewell County Office, announces the following free classes for Advanced Beekeeping will be held through the end of February, 2022.
• Thursday, February 17, Ben Templeton, VDACS Bee Inspector will host Hive Inspection and Health, Keeping Bees Healthy in VA at 6 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Community College, Dellinger Hall, Room 118
• Thursday, February 24, James Wilson, VA Tech Apiculturist, will host Honey Bee Diseases & Treatment at 6 p.m. at the VCE-Tazewell County Office, located at 2860 Riverside Drive, North Tazewell, VA.
Gospel concert scheduled
BLUEFIELD, VA — Folk Mountain Gospel, featuring Don and Donna Mohl, will be at First United Methodist Church, located at 200 South College Ave., Bluefield, Virginia on February 20, at 6:00 p.m.
Their unique style of music blends biblical and traditional instruments such as hammered dulcimer, bowed psaltery, zither, mountain dulcimer, mandolin, and guitar with their voices to provide a “down-home” family-oriented message of Jesus’ love and grace. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy some folk mountain music and heart-warming stories designed to encourage and inspire.
A love offering will be received. CDs, DVDs and hand-crafted, biblical musical instruments will be available for sale after the program.
