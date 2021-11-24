WVSO sets deadline
for music fellowship
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra invites all high school instrumental music students to apply for the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Student Symphonic Fellowship, a monitored and time-intensive training program for serious music students. December 17 is the deadline to apply for this program. The program is underwritten by a generous donation from Dr. N. Andrew and Amy Vaughan.
Selected fellows will sit alongside WVSO musicians during the second half of the Elliot Foundation Symphonic concert series and conduct personal research about the music performed. Fellows will also meet and interact with renowned guest artists, guest conductors, and WVSO Music Director Lawrence Loh. Candidates should be serious instrumental students in grades 9-12. Applications will be accepted for students playing the following instruments: harp, violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, saxophone, trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, pitched and unpitched percussion, and piano.
Applications and more information about the fellowship program is online at wvsymphony.org/fellowship.
City of Princeton
holding Blood Drive
PRINCETON — The City of Princeton will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Monday, Nov. 29, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Princeton Recreation Center gymnasium, located at 201 Morrison Dr. in Princeton.
Any eligible type “O”, “B-” or “A-” donor, please consider making a Power Red donation.
Please call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Manchin selects Service Academy nominees
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, announced recently that he will nominate 36 West Virginia students from 15 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. This year, Senator Manchin is providing letters of recommendation to students who are seeking Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.
Local students selected include:
Dustin Brewster, Princeton Senior High School — recommended to the United States Military Academy at West Point; and Keegan Elliott, of Mercer County, Active Duty Military Student — recommended to the United States Air Force Academy
Students who are offered admission will be announced individually in the coming months.
Bramwell hosts
Historic Tour of Homes
BRAMWELL — The Bramwell Theater Corporation is thrilled to host their annual Holiday Tour of Historic Homes after a two-year Covid hiatus.
Visit Historic Bramwell Saturday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a self-guided tour of the beautifully decorated Victorian homes. Come early as the homes will close promptly at 8 p.m. This year will also feature a decorated Main Street and a tremendous food line up featuring Casa Familia, The Honeycombe Cafe, and the Historic Corner Shoppe and Soda Fountain as well as the Train Depot and Blue Moon Gift Shoppe for unique gift ideas.
Tickets for the tour are $20 and are available a the Presbyterian Church in Town Central after 4 p.m.
Welch WVSP begins toy drive
WELCH — The West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment would like to announce the start of our annual Christmas Toy Drive! We will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys from now through December 13. Toys can be dropped off at the Welch Detachment. If you would prefer to send monetary donations they will be used to purchase toys as well. ALL toys will be given out to local children in McDowell County. Mailing address is 850 Virginia Ave., Welch, WV 24801
DAR hosting open house member drive
PIPESTEM — The Princeton Chapter of the Matthew French Daughters of American Revolution will have an open house meeting with a brunch on December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Pipestem. If you are interested in becoming a member or wish to learn more about Daughters of American Revolution, please RSVP by calling Donna Brewster at 304-466-6179. The Chapter will be accepting food donations for Mercer County Homeless Shelter.
Military contracting webinar offered
HUNTINGTON — Small businesses across West Virginia can learn about contracting opportunities with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps during a free virtual workshop December 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University.
The event is designed to educate small business owners and employees about procedures and guidelines for conducting business with these military branches and explain how to find upcoming contracting opportunities.
Register for the webinar at www.rcbi.org/navydec2021. For more information, contact RCAC’s Sommer Straight at sstraight@rcacwv.com or Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director at dscarbro@rcbi.org.
WISE seeking Baskets of Hope donations
BLUEFIELD — WISE (Women In Search of Empowerment) Women’s Resource Center is currently accepting donations to their Baskets of Hope 2021 drive to fill Christmas baskets for domestic violence shelters in Welch, Tazewell, Beckley and Wytheville.
Each year, WISE fills small clothing baskets or totes with: One size fits all leisure outfits, personal items, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, socks, chocolate Inspirational reading, and a generic toy for the children who are in the shelter and a small throw.
They are in need of 100 baskets at this time. If an individual or an organization would like to donate a basket or help deliver, bring your basket to our office before December 10 and help us give hope to those who will come to a shelter through the holiday with Christmas left behind.
For more information call 304-324-5809 or go to www.wisewomenscenter.org
