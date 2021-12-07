Welch WVSP begins toy drive
WELCH — The West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment would like to announce the start of our annual Christmas Toy Drive! We will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys from now through December 13. Toys can be dropped off at the Welch Detachment. If you would prefer to send monetary donations they will be used to purchase toys as well. ALL toys will be given out to local children in McDowell County. Mailing address is 850 Virginia Ave., Welch, WV 24801
DAR to host open house member drive
PIPESTEM — The Princeton Chapter of the Matthew French Daughters of American Revolution will have an open house meeting with a brunch on December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Pipestem. If you are interested in becoming a member or wish to learn more about Daughters of American Revolution, please RSVP by calling Donna Brewster at 304-466-6179. The Chapter will be accepting food donations for Mercer County Homeless Shelter.
Church to hold annual Christmas cantata
FALLS MILLS, VA — Falls Mills Christian Church, located at 14836 Mud Fork Rd. in Falls Mills, Va., will hold their annual Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 12 starting at 6 p.m.
The Cantata titled, “Good News From Home: A Ready to Sing Christmas” is directed by Natalie Hrovatic and arranged by Russell Mauldin. All are welcome, no tickets required.
Food and supply drive to be conducted
PRINCETON — The Army Recruiting office in Princeton will conduct its annual food and supply drive for families in need with in Mercer County from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20. This year they will be partnering with the Bluefield Union Mission.
Accepted donations include: Canned and shelf stable foods such as canned vegetables and macaroni and cheese; Hygiene items such as shampoo, soaps, feminine products, toothpaste/brushes; Any and all school supplies such as pencils, paper, crayons, markers.
Donations can be dropped off at the Army Recruiting office located at 220 South Walker in Princeton, or call 30-487-2471 or 304-557-9351 to have the recruiter pick up your items
2022 Roadsides in Bloom calendar available
CHARLESTON — The 2022 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order. The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways or in Operation Wildflower beds. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
To order a calendar, visit https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, call 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, please leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list. Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.
Dance studio to present The Nutcracker
PRINCETON — Celebrate the Christmas season with Princeton Dance Studio’s children’s version of the classic Christmas tale of The Nutcracker!
Classes from Princeton Dance Studio will perform Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet at the Chuck Mathena Center, located at 2 Stafford Drive in Princeton on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Chuck Mathena Center’s box office or by calling 304-425-5128.
Open house slated for Princeton location
PRINCETON — The tenants of the Professional Office Building, located At 109 Thorn St. In Princeton, are hosting An Open House And Job Fair On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, From Noon until 6:30 p.m.
Tenants include: Families R Us, The Gibson Counseling Center, Truthin Counseling, Liberty Counseling Service, Psychological Assessment And Intervention Services, Reachh-Parents As Teachers, Diversified Assessment And Therapy Services, and Automotive Fasteners, Inc.
Call 304-320-3319 For general information about the event
WISE seeks Baskets of Hope donations
BLUEFIELD — WISE (Women In Search of Empowerment) Women’s Resource Center is currently accepting donations to their Baskets of Hope 2021 drive to fill Christmas baskets for domestic violence shelters in Welch, Tazewell, Beckley and Wytheville.
Each year, WISE fills small clothing baskets or totes with: One size fits all leisure outfits, personal items, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, socks, chocolate Inspirational reading, and a generic toy for the children who are in the shelter and a small throw.
They are in need of 100 baskets at this time. If an individual or an organization would like to donate a basket or help deliver, bring your basket to our office before December 10 and help us give hope to those who will come to a shelter through the holiday with Christmas left behind.
For more information call 304-324-5809 or go to www.wisewomenscenter.org.
WVDEP announces tire disposal locations
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) announced recent ongoing tire collection sites for the month of December recently.
Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. To help limit the spread of COVID-19, the WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
Locally, tires will be collected at the following locations:
Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center.
