Food City kicks off School Bucks challenge
ABINGDON, VA — Food City has once again pledged $700,000 in contributions for the upcoming school year with Food City’s School Bucks Challenge. The 2022-2023 School Bucks Challenge begins September 7, 2022 and continues through May 9, 2023. To ensure your points credit to the school of your choice, simply go online to
https://www.foodcity.com/schoolbucks to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.
For more information about the new Food City School Bucks Challenge, please contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.
Concert Scheduled at First Presbyterian
BLUEFIELD — First Presbyterian Church in Bluefield will host a Musical Celebration of America Sunday, September 11, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 208 Tazewell Ave, Bluefield. Concert begins at 4:00 p.m.
The concert will feature Alandra Blum, Harold Brown, Allen Kade and the FP Chancel Choir with many other guest musicians from the area. The music will include many well-loved patriotic favorites and we will honor our Service Men and Women during the concert.
The concert is free. Please bring your family and friends. Invite a young person to share in this Tribute to our country.
Ninth District announces traveling office dates
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available at the following area locations during the month of September.
• Sept.15:
American Legion Building, Tazewell: 10–11:30 am
• Sept. 20:
Town of Richlands Offices: 10–11:30 am
Town of Grundy Offices: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
• Sept. 22:
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers: 10–11:30 am
Bland County Courthouse: 1–2:30 pm
Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.
Photo contest accepting entries
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now taking submissions for the 20th Annual 2023 Adopt-A-Highway “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15.
Photos must be taken in West Virginia. The photo must contain flowers growing along the road and the road must be visible in the frame. Entries must be in electronic format and can be submitted online or to dep.aah@wv.gov as email attachments. Entries can also be submitted using CD or USB Drive and mailed to:
WVDEP REAP Adopt-A-Highway Program, 601 57th Street S.E., Charleston, WV 25304. Mark envelope “RIB Calendar Contest”.
No more than three entries may be submitted per person and no more than one entry per person will be selected. For full contest information and rules go to appengine.egov.com/apps/wv/dep/roadsidesbloom
Booster vaccination clinic to be held
BLUEFIELD — Bluestone Health Association, Inc. and Bluefield State University are partnering to offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccinations at BSU on September 14, 2022.
The vaccinations will be administered at Bluefield State University’s Medical Education Center, (the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center) at 500 Cherry Street, Bluefield, WV from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm and are available free-of-charge to the public.
Humanities mini-grant application deadline set
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations for its upcoming October 1 mini-grant deadline.
Humanities Council mini-grants support projects that request $1,500 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, brochures, consultation needs, and planning for more complex projects. Minigrants are offered four times per year by the Humanities Council.
Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
Mercer County Dems schedule picnic date
PRINCETON — The Mercer County Democrat Club is hosting the annual summer picnic on Sunday, September, 11 at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Park, Shelter #8.
This year, the picnic will feature guest speaker, Major US Army (Retired) Richard Ojeda. Other Mercer County Democratic candidates will be on hand to talk to attendees and answer questions. All the candidates will speak at the event.
A picnic entrée will be provided along with plenty of beverages. Attendees are asked to bring along a side dish, and their family and friends. For more information call 304 320-9173
WVDOT seeks public input
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input into Amendment 10 to the 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan. One of the requirements of funding any project with federal transportation funds is that each proposed regionally significant project or major change to program group size undergoes a public review and comment period.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is requesting your assistance in making available the listing of proposed amendments to the approved 2020-2025 STIP. The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 10 at the link below:
https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/Programming/STIP/Pages/amendments.aspx
If you require a printed copy, please contact Mrs. Gehan Elsayed at 304-558-3505 All written comments are to be received no later than September 22, 2022. Comments and questions can also be submitted electronically via DOTSTIP@wv.gov.
Writing Workshop to be offered
PRINCETON — Join author Belinda Anderson for “Fun Fridays,” a writing workshop offered through New River Community and Technical College. Starting Oct. 7, 2022, “Fun Fridays: Creative Writing as Play” will meet for three weeks on Fridays at 10 a.m. Students can attend the class either through an internet conference call connection or by phone (high-speed internet is not required). Class meetings will include lecture, time for questions and participant sharing, and group e-mail follow-up as needed.
Tuition for the class is $75, and the registration deadline is Sept. 23. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
