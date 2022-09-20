Registration open for 2022 Rural Summit
ABINGDON, Va. — Registration for The 2022 Rural Summit hosted by United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) is open with special early bird pricing. This year’s event will be held in-person on October 27 & 28 at the Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Va., expanding to a second day.
This year, the conference will focus on moving forward after the pandemic and how to best support our rural businesses, communities, early childhood system, and schools. Hamish Brewer, who is known as the Tattooed Skateboarding Principal seen on the viral Freethink docuseries “Relentless,” will deliver a keynote to attendees titled ‘Be Relentless.’
Early bird registration will last through Monday, October 3. Attendees will have the option to purchase a ticket to both days separately, or a combo ticket to attend both days. Early bird pricing for Thursday is $50, Friday is $30, or a combo ticket is $75. Beginning on Sept. 29, pricing will move to $65 for Thursday, $40 for Friday and $100 for a combo ticket.
Affordable Connectivity applications open
CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds qualifying residents regarding the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible households with a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service plans.
In addition to the monthly internet discount, ACP provides a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Applicants should visit fcc.gov/acp to submit an application online or print out a mail-in application. For questions related to eligibility or application status, call the ACP Support Center at 877-384-2575.
