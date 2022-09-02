DAR sets meeting
PRINCETON — The Matthew French Chapter, NSDAR will have its chapter meeting on September 24, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. at the McNutt House located at 1522 North Walker Street, Princeton. If you are interested in becoming a member or wish to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution, please call Stella Moon at 304-482-7685.
ACP Offers Scholarship
OAKWOOD, VA — Appalachian College of Pharmacy has announced the availability of a $5,000 Priority Consideration Scholarship for eligible incoming students.
Interested persons may be eligible for the Priority Consideration Scholarship if they apply to ACP on or prior to the January 4, 2023 priority consideration deadline and interview in-person on the ACP campus.
The Priority Consideration Scholarship is awarded only to incoming first year pharmacy students and cannot be combined with other ACP scholarships. To learn more and to apply, visit https://www.acp.edu/admissions-aid/.
Church homecoming set
BLUEFIELD — College Ave. Baptist Church, located at 1908 Jefferson St. in Bluefield, will hold their homecoming Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at their 11 a.m. service.
Guest Speaker will be Pastor Wes Lambert with special singers the Hallsridge Boys. The nursery will be available.
Adult night class registration open
TAZEWELL, VA — The following classes are being offered at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center in Tazewell, VA. Class sizes are limited to 10 students. Cost for all classes is $75
• Small Engine, Motorcycle, & Marine Repair, Sept. 13 — Nov. 30.
• Auto Service Maintenance & Light Repair, Sept. 6 — Oct. 27
• Carpentry, Sept. 6 — Dec. 7
Registration for all classes will be taken over the telephone immediately; however, paid tuition is required to confirm your spot in the class. Sometimes classes fill up quickly, confirm your place in class by paying your tuition soon. Tuition is due no later than the first night of class.
For more information about these classes and more contact Tazewell County Career & Technical Center 276-988-2529.
AG Morrisey mobile office sites scheduled
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Mandy Thompson from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Local locations are:
• Sept. 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
• Sept. 27: 10 a.m. to noon – Bradshaw Town Hall, WV-83, 10002 Marshall Highway, Bradshaw
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to call 304-993-9106.
Mercy Seat announces homecoming
POWHATAN, VA — Mercy Seat Baptist Church of Powhatan, Va will celebrate their Homecoming/Church Anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Julius D. Morrow of Chesapeake, Va. Music will be by the Tyne’s Chapel Choir of Rocky Gap, Va. with guest soloist Sis. Donna Hendrix of Christiansburg, VA
A to-go dinner will be served after service.
