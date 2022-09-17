DAR hosting bell ringing ceremony
PETERSTOWN — The Peters Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate the beginning of U.S. Constitution Week Saturday, Sept. 17 with a bell ringing ceremony, “Bells Across America” at the Veteran’s Memorial in Peterstown. Ceremonies start at 3:30 p.m. There will be two speakers, Mayor Mike Lively and DAR Chapter Regent, Virginia Buttel
Meet and Greet set for congressional candidate
BLUEFIELD — Lacy Watson, Candidate for U.S. Congress, will be present for a Meet ‘n’ Greet on Sunday, September 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Bluefield Arts Center at 500 Bland Street in Bluefield.
Mr. Watson is running against US Congresswoman Carol Miller, the incumbent for the seat. Mr. Watson is a local Bluefielder and a graduate of Concord University, a former Bluefield State College instructor and is currently a doctoral student at Virginia Tech. He hails from a family of educators and has a vested interest in securing full funding and support for improvements to West Virginia’s public education system.
All voters who are interested in being better informed about candidates and their platform planks during this important election are invited to attend.
Church hosting Youth Forum
BLUEFIELD — The Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church, located at 104 Park St. in Bluefield, will host a Youth Forum Saturday, Sept. 24, 1-2:30 p.m.
Topics of discussion will include bullying, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, safety and awareness. Refreshments will be served.
For more information call the church at 304-327-5908
TFA awards area mini-grant
CHARLESTON — Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) recently announced the first round of recipients of the Pandemic Relief Mini-grants. Funds will be used to sustain, create and restore pandemic-impacted arts-related jobs and arts programming in Southern WV.
The local recipient of the Pandemic Relief Mini-grant was Gary Bowling of Gary Bowling’s House of Art in Bluefield, for The Circus, Circus Experience and Steampunk World: In collaboration with other artists, Bowling will complete two permanent exhibitions at the Gary Bowling’s House of Art at the Ramsey School.
TFA is currently reviewing Round 2 applications and seeking applications for Round 3. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until Oct 31 or until funds are depleted, whichever comes first. Access the mini-grant application at tamarackfoundation.org/grants/.
Tazewell Co. GOP sets meeting
TAZEWELL, VA — The next meeting of the Tazewell County Republican Committee will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM at the Board of Supervisors Building in Tazewell, VA. During this meeting we will be taking the vote on our proposed by-laws.
Meetings are normally held on the 3rd Monday of the month, Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Meeting Room at 6:30 p.m. Dues are $25 per year
Food City providing flu vaccines
ABINGDON, VA — Company officials recently announced that area Food City Pharmacy locations will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season. Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability.
Flu vaccines are available in Quadravalent or High Dose. Insurance, including Medicare Part B will be accepted, many with a zero copay. Other vaccines, including COVID, pneumonia and shingles shots, will be available as well. Please consult your local Food City Pharmacy or visit foodcity.com for details.
Monroe County schools receive foundation award
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $30,000 to West Virginia in nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.
The local West Virginia recipient was to Monroe County Schools for the amount of $4,000. A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.
Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2023.
Kroger Holding Peanut Butter Drives
RICHMOND, Va. — In partnership with Feeding America and local food bank partners, Kroger will be holding peanut butter drives in all of its Mid-Atlantic stores for the fourth year in a row. This year’s drive will run from Wednesday, September 14 through Tuesday, October 11.
Peanut butter is a shelf-stable item among the most-needed for food banks, and it provides an important source of protein for people facing insecurity.
To contribute, customers at Kroger locations can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bins at the front of the store. Any brand of peanut butter can be donated, and all donations will benefit the local food bank.
Lewis featured as Guest Artist
ATHENS — As part of Concord University’s 2022-2023 Artist Lecture Series, guitarist and recording artist Vince Lewis will perform on Tuesday, September 20 at 11 a.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Room M105 for students and community members.
Lewis has headlined jazz festivals, has performed at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and at the Smithsonian Institute Jazz Barr. In addition to performing and recording, Vince Lewis has taught at the post-secondary level for 48-years. He developed and directed the classical and jazz guitar programs at University of Charleston, Marshall University, Palm Beach University, Liberty University, and Bluefield University, where Lewis currently serves as an adjunct professor of music and guitar.
Tuesday’s performance at Concord University is free to both students and the public. For more information, contact Dr. Jacob Womack at 304-384-5306 or jwomack@concord.edu
Democratic committee sets meeting
PRINCETON — The next Mercer County Democratic Executive Committee meeting will be held on Monday, September 19 at 6:30pm at our Democratic Headquarters located at 1109 Mercer Street, Princeton WV, 24740. All Democratic Party meetings are open to the public.
For more information, please contact Robi Ofsa at 304 920-9493 or email Robert.ofsa.wv@gmail.com.
