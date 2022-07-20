Charleston Ballet holding Nutcracker auditions
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Ballet, the Official West Virginia State Ballet, under the direction of Kim R. Pauley, will hold an audition for roles in the NUTCRACKER performance series presented with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
The auditions will be held Thursday, August 11, 2021, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Male and female dancers ages nine and up with a classical ballet background are encouraged to audition. The auditions will be held in the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol Street on the Mezzanine floor.
All interested dancers and their parents must commit to and comply with the rehearsal and performance schedules. School shows will take place during the day on December 7 and 8. Public performances will take place on December 9 at 7:30 p.m. and December 10 at 2 p.m. For additional information or to register for the audition, please call the Charleston Ballet office at 304-342-6541.
CU offering
savings for textbooks
ATHENS — Concord University students will be automatically enrolled in the Follett ACCESS Program, a partnership between CU and the Campus Store that allows students to rent course materials at a significantly reduced cost.
The charge—$25 per credit hour—will post directly to a student’s tuition and fees bill. Students will have access to digital course materials one week prior to the start of the semester. Printed materials will be available for pick-up at the Campus Store on the first day of classes. For online students, printed materials will be mailed by the Campus Store. All students will return printed materials at the end of the semester.
Students can opt out of this program by July 31, but not after this date. If students change their mind, they can opt back in through August 19. For more information on how Follett Access Program works, visit https://www.concord.edu/student-life/follett-access.aspx
New River CTC offering emergency medical classes
BEAVER — New River Community and Technical College is offering EMT-B and AEMT certification classes to help students pursue a career in the emergency medical services field.
An Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) certification teaches emergency responder care, including basic lifesaving care and first aid. The Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) class is for those holding an EMT-B certificate and who are learning to care for critical and emergent patients along with the basic and advanced use of equipment found on an ambulance.
EMT-B classes are scheduled in Ghent, Lewisburg and Summersville starting Aug. 22. The two-semester AEMT course will be offered in Ghent on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Aug. 10, 2022.
Advance registration is required for both courses. For more information visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).
Juried Exhibition accepting art submissions
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is currently accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through Sept. 2, 2022. The exhibit will open Nov. 13 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
Eligible artists may submit two pieces for the exhibit jurying in painting, print/drawing, mixed media, craft/wall hangings, photography, digital art and sculpture. The pieces that are entered must have been created between 2020 and 2022. Digital images, not original pieces, are submitted for the jurying process.
Artists must be 18 years of age or older and maintain a permanent domicile in West Virginia. Exceptions to this requirement are made for students and military personnel who have West Virginia resident status and a home address in the state. Entrants must be listed on the West Virginia Artists Registry or must submit information for the registry along with the submissions for this exhibition. To register, submit a CD/DVD or USB memory stick with six examples of current work to the department by the exhibition’s entry date.
For more information and to print out an entry form, go to https://bit.ly/3aBBwLV. To request an Artists Register form, contact Laiken Blankenship, WVDACH exhibits coordinator, at 304-558-0220 or Laiken.J.Blankenship@wv.gov.
Free COVID
vaccines available
BLUEFIELD — Open Heart Ministries’ Community Resource Center offers free COVID immunization shots Thursday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Mercer County Health Department will supervise and administer the shots. Shots 1 through 3 and boosters 1 and 2 will be available. Shots are free at this site on that date.
The Community Resource Center is located at the former Grace Methodist Church, 206 Thomas Street, just above Captain D’s on Bluefield Avenue and just below the former high school castle.
For more information call Open Heart at 304-800-3370
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.